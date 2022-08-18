HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A public forum allowing residents and parents to hear from local candidates ahead of the upcoming election will be held on Thursday, August 18.

The Huntsville Council of PTAs (Parent-Teacher Associations) is partnering with The Schools Foundation (TSF) to host a public forum with the Huntsville City Schools Board of Education candidates who are running for positions in Districts 2, 3 and 4.

The forum will be held at the Huntsville High School Auditorium from 6-7 p.m.

TSF says the following candidates have qualified to appear on the August 23 ballot:

District 2 – Sean Lulofs, Holly McCarty and Jeneice Willis Wilmer

District 3 – Andrea Alvarez, Elisa Ferrell (incumbent) and Angela McClure

District 4 – Ricky Howard and Ryan Renaud (incumbent)

The City of Huntsville municipal election on August 23 will allow registered voters to elect candidates for Huntsville City Council and for the HCS BoE in the above-mentioned Districts.

This forum, hosted by nonprofits, will provide an opportunity for members of the community, education stakeholders and the candidates to discuss important topics that impact Huntsville’s public schools and its students.

For more information on the Huntsville Council of PTAs or to volunteer, click here. If you want to learn more about TSF and how they impact the community, click here.