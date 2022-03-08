HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Second Mile, a local non-profit, is going the extra mile to help parents who just don’t have enough time in the day.

The inspiration to help mom and dad produced an app called “Parent Parties.” The app is designed to help parents stay engaged in their child’s educational development.

The app gives parents a way to schedule activities, maybe a reminder is a better perspective, that ranges from reading to cooking with their children. Some parents even put a reminder on Parent Parties to notify them to tell their children they love them.

Parent Parties features videos that demonstrate activities that parents and children can enjoy together.

The cost for school systems for the app is per student which means any size school system could utilize it. The school system could then use all the data the app accumulates.

Second Mile is located at 2710 Holmes Avenue, Huntsville, AL, 35816.