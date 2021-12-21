Local nonprofit brings holiday cheer to Alabama seniors in nursing homes

Tis’ the season of good deeds and special visits with gifts for seniors.

This year a local nonprofit is looking to make special deliveries to seniors who don’t otherwise have the chance to see a lot of visits during Christmas.

Shantia Bell-Stewart founder of One Touch is making what she calls ‘not forgotten love baskets’ to deliver to residents in nursing homes in northern Alabama. She noticed that most of the residents have no visitors at all during the holidays.

“We want to show them that they are loved, they are thought about and they are cared about. and that there is somebody here that loves them. not only us but God loves them best.”

One Touch is asking for donations to assist in giving gift baskets for area seniors. you can reach out to them through their website. You can find that information at www.tiasone1touch.org or call (206) 230-7022.