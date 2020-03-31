Local musicians turn to the virtual scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- With venues, bars, and restaurants closed for business, local musicians are turning to virtual platforms to share their music.

Danny Davis is the owner and operator of Tangled String Studios, a concert venue and guitar shop at Lowe Mill in Huntsville. Tangled Strings partnered with local sponsors and donors and started the "Couch Tour" project to support local music ensembles who have had their upcoming gigs canceled.

"We've got this room, we've got this equipment, we know a lot of really fabulous artists," Davis said. "Let's put all of that together and do a no-audience virtual show."

This way, artists can safely play in a clean environment and their fans can safely tune in.

The Couch Tour recently featured Rob Aldridge, a local musician.

"There's no wat to read a room when you're streaming a show, so it's kind of hard to tell if people are digging it or what's going on," Aldridge said.

But he admits, it does come with some pleasant surprises. Some of the live stream performances he's done from his own living room have captured international viewers.

"It's maybe gotten me more exposure than playing out on the road and doing live shows," he said.

Tuning into virtual performances is a great way to support the local artists you enjoy.

Davis encourages you to think of it this way, consider the money you'd normally be spending at bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues.

"You can still spend that money," Davis said. "You can spend it in a way that's critically, critically helpful to people who don't have an income right now."

Davis said the way we can carry the music through this pandemic together is by paying attention to the efforts musical artists are making to keep you virtually entertained.

Aldridge encourages local fans to watch local musicians' social media platforms, share their content, and maybe even discover new artists along the way. And if you do tune into their live streams, consider tipping them for their entertainment.