HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Summer’s high temperatures can put a lot of stress on your vehicle, potentially leaving you stranded or needing to do repairs. There are several steps you can take to avoid summer wear and tear and keep your car from overheating in high temperatures.

Local mechanics say cars tend to leak more in the summer, so they recommend keeping up on routine maintenance. Make sure your fluids are topped off, especially your coolant which helps your car regulate its temperature.

“Having whatever the factory specifies in your vehicle is important,” said Express Auto Hood technician Dandrae Owens.

If you mix water with your coolant in the winter, Owens said you need to make sure to replace it with factory-specified fluids before summer hits. Tire pressure can also change drastically with the heat.

Owens said these tips should keep your vehicle from overheating, but if you do face the problem, take immediate action.

“Get it to a shop as soon as possible,” Owens said. “If you drive it around while it’s overheating, it’s just going to lead to other things going wrong.”

Keeping the internal temperature in your car down can also ensure things run smoothly. Park in the shade if available and pick up a sunshade to keep the worst of the heat out.