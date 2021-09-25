Local groups advertise ‘National Drive Electric Week’ with car show

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — An electric car show gave north Alabamians a chance to see how realistic an energy sustainable future could be in their hometown.

The parking lot of Stovehouse in Huntsville let consumers learn from owners how manageable having electric vehicles like Teslas, motorcycles, and even yard equipment can be, part of kicking off National Drive Electric Week.

Local electric vehicle, or EV groups like Huntsvolt and Energy Alabama told News 19 the cars and machines shown Saturday are the way of the future, no matter your income.

“The best thing is you’re talking to people who have done it,” Energy Alabama COO Daniel Tait said. “So we’re not here to make a hard sales pitch on people. Just to say ‘Hey, there are people who have bought these vehicles and here are people who can help get the answers to the questions they have, like hey how long does it me to charge? Can I really make it to Nashville and back?'”