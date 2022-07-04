MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A local golf tournament is returning to Colonial Golf Course in August.

The 21st annual John Riche Memorial Golf Classic will be held on Saturday, August 6. Hosted by the 100 Black Men of Greater Huntsville, proceeds from the event will benefit the organization’s community youth scholarship efforts. Each year, the organization awards at least 10 $1,000 scholarships to high school graduates across the greater Huntsville area.

Golfers will be grouped into three flights for the main golfing event (two male, one female), with prizes being awarded for first place, second place, and third place within each flight. Prizes will also be awarded for the longest drive and the closest shot to the pin. In addition, golfers can compete in two hole-in-one contests (top prizes are $10,000 in one contest and $1 million in the other).

Registration is open for all these contests at the 100 Black Men of Huntsville website. Golfers are welcome to sign up individually or as part of a two-man scramble team. Registration can also be completed the day of the golf tournament starting a 6 a.m. On-site registration will close at 7:15 a.m., with a shotgun start for the main golfing event at 7:30 a.m.

Registration is $90/person, $180/two-man team until July 15. After that, the price increases to $100/person, $200/two-person team. Lunch, grab bags, and beverages are included with each registration. For more information on the golf tournament, call the 100 Black Men of Huntsville office at (256) 277-3488.