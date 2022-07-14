HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Consumer Price Index, measuring the cost of gas, groceries, and other products and services, rose 9.1 percent in June, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. As Alabamians face higher prices, some are turning to local charities and food banks for a little extra help.

“Our goal is just to help anyone going through a tough time that needs food to feed their family,” said Manna House director Fran Fluhler. “We don’t want anyone going hungry.”

Manna House serves as a local food bank. Organizers have said they are working to meet an increased need in the community, but the prices impacting people at grocery stores are also driving up the cost of running a food bank.

“Just like your prices have gone up, so have ours, and we’re very blessed to live in a community that’s incredibly generous,” Fluhler said.

Food prices have been steadily on the rise for the past year. Grain and dairy products and fresh fruits and vegetables have seen the largest increases. In June, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is reporting that the cost of flour rose 5.3 percent.

Fluhler said Manna House helped man families in the community through the pandemic, and as prices continue to rise, she said she has seen an increase in patrons in recent weeks.

“They didn’t expect to be back, but with the high cost of fuel and the high cost of groceries, they’re not quite recovering, and so they are back in line,” Fluhler said. “They’re saying ‘thank you so much for letting us come when we need a little extra help. Especially at the end of the month last month, we saw a lot. We’re seeing that pick up again. As you pay your bill you realize oh wait I don’t have enough for groceries.”

Manna House is open Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:0 p.m. Fluhler said most needed donation items include:

fresh fruits and vegetables,

baby items like formula and diapers,

and school supplies.

Click here to make an online donation.