HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — While the Weather Authority is keeping a close eye on the weather tomorrow and next week News 19 is also looking ahead at what’s coming next week.

First responders are also gearing up for the possibilities.

First responders with HEMSI say once things get bad, if you have to go outside, dress in good layers and limit how long you are outside. Also, slow drip your faucets and check heating vents for any ice buildup. Before the weather hits, be sure to check on your family.

“Try to check on your neighbors and your friends and your family members that they sufficiently got heating sources.” HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster said.

If they don’t, Webster said it may be best to invite friends and family over so no one is left alone. He also said if you’re going to be traveling over a longer distance, make sure you take your prescribed medications with you.

Moores Mill Firefighter Zachary Trulson said if you get stuck outside there are ways to stay warm.

“We recommend that they take their hands either in their armpits or in their groin to try to keep them warm,” Trulson said. “One thing we want to try to push people away from is rubbing their hands if they feel like they have frostbite or anything because it can also cause a lot of damage to the patient’s fingers.”

Officials also say it’s also a good idea to also keep your gas tank 1/2 full. eep some other things with you in the car that’s the flashlight, blankets, batteries, food.