Local educators share concerns about return to in-person learning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s the first week of in-person learning at Huntsville City schoools.

We have heard from district administrators and leaders about their back to schools plans but teachers are saying that the plans sound good on paper but that isn’t the reality. We spoke to several anonymous teachers who said they feel overwhelmed, overloaded, and could soon reach their breaking points

The Huntsville Education Association recently conducted a survey with questions specific to Huntsville City Schools’ plan to return students and educators to school buildings.

While 89 percent of participants believe Huntsville City Schools has not prepared employees or provided worksites with needed safety equipment and procedures, the majority also felt school leaders should have consulted school employees about their concerns.

The survey ran from September 1-4 and more than 1,000 HCS educators voiced their concerns. The survey was voluntary, anonymous, and open to all HCS employees.

Hear what local educators have to say tonight on News 19 at 9 on North Alabama’s CW and News 19 at 10 on WHNT.