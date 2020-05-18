Local doctor sentenced in federal court for over-prescribing opioids

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Doctor Celia Lloyd-Turney, a Madison County doctor accused of over-prescribing opioids to her patients, has been sentenced in federal court to five years probation and two years of home confinement. She pleaded guilty in January.

Lloyd-Turney was accused of over-prescribing addictive drugs such as oxycodone and valium to her patients at Choice Medicine in Toney. Prosecutors even said she was giving some of them as many as 15 pills a day.

In closing arguments of the trial, the prosecution said Lloyd-Turney enabled addicted patients. The defense acknowledged she violated federal drug statutes but said she was acting in the patient’s best interest.

The prosecution said this is an unusual case with serious defenses, but there are different circumstances which call for the recommended sentencing, including Lloyd-Turney’s lack of greed, giving up practice, age of 68, and need to care for husband with cancer.

Lloyd-Turney faced nearly a dozen charges, but in January, she pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful drug distribution and agreed to surrender her medical license. She also agreed to never participate in a health care program again.

In February of 2019, the US Drug Enforcement Agency raided her practice at Choice Medicine on Highway 53 in Toney.

Just two months before that, the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners restricted her license and issued limitations on how she could possess and prescribe controlled substances.

Judge Liles Burke asked more about what home confinement would exactly include. Prosecution and defense said typically, those under home confinement are allowed to attend medical appointments, religious services, and work.