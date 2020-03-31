Local church becomes temporary food hub for Huntsville City Schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville City Schools is getting some much-needed help from local church ministries.

The Rock Family Worship Center, formerly Butler High School, is the new temporary food distribution center for students living in Huntsville.

Multiple churches pitched in to help. Volunteers are bagging up to 12-hundred meals per day - that includes breakfast and lunch.

The Rock will continue accepting non-perishable food items Monday-Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

"So many are hurting and so many are in a time of loss from jobs and finances, it's given us the opportunity to step in, hopefully, fill the gap with some food but also just to spread a whole lot of hope let people know that the church works together and comes together," said Huntsville Dream Center Director Chris Mitchell.

Needed food supplies

  • Nutra-Grain Bars
  • Butter Crackers
  • Apples
  • Bananas
  • Tangerines
  • Peanut Butter
  • Jelly
  • Lunch Meats
  • Bread
  • Sandwich Bread
  • Single serving size Chips (Doritos, Cheetos, Fritos)
  • Single Serving Size Fruit cups
  • Single Serving Size Pudding cups
  • Single Serving Size Fruit snacks
  • Single Serving Size Applesauce cups
  • Single Serving Size Bottled Water

The food will then get transported to six Huntsville schools for families to pick up every day this week. Volunteers will be on-site at existing locations from 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Lunch site locations

  • Chaffee Elementary
  • Lakewood Elementary
  • McDonnell Elementary
  • Highlands Elementary
  • Ridgecrest Elementary
  • Lee High School

Starting April 6, the Rock Family Worship Center will begin serving hot meals for widows and foster care children.

Contact information

  • Pastor Chris Mitchell (The Rock Family Worship Center): 256-394-7331
  • Alicia Gale (food donation and delivery logistics for The Rock Family Worship Center): 256-627-9942

