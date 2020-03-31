Local church becomes temporary food hub for Huntsville City Schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville City Schools is getting some much-needed help from local church ministries.
The Rock Family Worship Center, formerly Butler High School, is the new temporary food distribution center for students living in Huntsville.
#HopeGoesViral
Multiple churches pitched in to help. Volunteers are bagging up to 12-hundred meals per day - that includes breakfast and lunch.
The Rock will continue accepting non-perishable food items Monday-Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
"So many are hurting and so many are in a time of loss from jobs and finances, it's given us the opportunity to step in, hopefully, fill the gap with some food but also just to spread a whole lot of hope let people know that the church works together and comes together," said Huntsville Dream Center Director Chris Mitchell.
Needed food supplies
- Nutra-Grain Bars
- Butter Crackers
- Apples
- Bananas
- Tangerines
- Peanut Butter
- Jelly
- Lunch Meats
- Bread
- Sandwich Bread
- Single serving size Chips (Doritos, Cheetos, Fritos)
- Single Serving Size Fruit cups
- Single Serving Size Pudding cups
- Single Serving Size Fruit snacks
- Single Serving Size Applesauce cups
- Single Serving Size Bottled Water
The food will then get transported to six Huntsville schools for families to pick up every day this week. Volunteers will be on-site at existing locations from 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Lunch site locations
- Chaffee Elementary
- Lakewood Elementary
- McDonnell Elementary
- Highlands Elementary
- Ridgecrest Elementary
- Lee High School
Starting April 6, the Rock Family Worship Center will begin serving hot meals for widows and foster care children.
Contact information
- Pastor Chris Mitchell (The Rock Family Worship Center): 256-394-7331
- Alicia Gale (food donation and delivery logistics for The Rock Family Worship Center): 256-627-9942