HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Gas and grocery prices are reaching record highs across the country, and the impact is being felt by a local charity.

Downtown Rescue Mission Director of Corporate Engagement Marsha Arends said the organization is running low on critical items.

“Right now, since gas prices are so high and grocery prices are so high, we have seen a drop in so of our donations,” Arends said. “To keep the lights on and the air conditioning running, we do need monitory donations as well.”

The Downtown Rescue Mission acts as an emergency shelter in the Huntsville area, and the organization is currently in need of water bottles, canned goods, and other non-perishable food items like pasta and condiments.

Arends said water bottles are important heading into the summer months.

“That’s something people can take with them when they do leave the shelter,” Arends said. “If they want to leave the shelter for the day, they can have hydration with them.”

The Downtown Rescue Mission is conscious of the rising temperatures, so it’s opening its doors as a cooling shelter.

“We want to make sure people know that anyone, even if you just don’t have air conditioning at this moment and you need a cool place to stay, you can come to the Downtown Rescue Mission at 1400 Evangel Drive in Huntsville and come get a cool place to stay. We have bottled water here,” Arends said.

The organization also serves three, free meals a day.

Downtown Rescue Mission Meal Times

Breakfast 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Dinner 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Physical donations can be dropped of at 1400 Evangel Drive NW. Monetary donations to the Downtown Rescue Mission’s Emergency Health Fund can be made here.