HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Salty Nut Brewery and the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind (AIDB) will be hosting a craft fair just in time for Mother’s Day.

The AIDB Spring Ability Craft Fair will be held at Salty Nut Brewery on May 7. The fair will feature artists and crafters with disabilities. There will be jewelry, original artwork and knitted items, just to name a few!

The event will take place on May 7 at 2404 Clinton Ave W. It will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. If you are interested being a vendor, you can register by submitting this form.