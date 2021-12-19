Local biker club holds donation drive for Ky. tornado victims

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Cleanup efforts continue after a deadly tornado outbreak in Kentucky last weekend with one North Alabama group collecting items to provide for the impacted communities.

Shagnasty’s, a local grubbery and pour house, is filled with regulars who are hoping to change the world.

“All bikers are not bad,” said Bettye Turner. “We are people just like everybody else. We have families, we have jobs, and we believe in giving back to our community. That is the most important thing, because you never know when you may be in that predicament where someone has to help you.”

Turner, along with Pamela Kelsey-Foote, knew they had to do something when they saw the devastation caused by the tornadoes that ripped through the region.

Both women reached out to their biker community, Facebook, and friends to get the word out.

“They come in, they’re smiling, they’re willing to donate,” Foote told News 19. “We hug them thank you.”

Foote says whenever the community is in need, they all come together.

“The bikers, the MC world, the SC world, even some of the civilians, and we do drives, we go help, we do a lot of things,” Foote continued.

Red Kerusso speaks every first and third Sunday at Shagnasty’s “Brunch and Blessings” event, saying that the business supports the drives because they see people beyond their appearance.

“We try to put faith back into humanity, that you can let go of the past, focus on the present, and build together unified,” Kerusso said. “It’s not all about hate, it’s about helping out seeing beyond our physical sight and letting you get to the heart of people.”

Kerusso added the only way we could influence life is by using our own, so be humble and help those around you.

Once a moving truck is secured, the group plans to take all the donations to Mayfield, Ky. sometime this week – just in time for Christmas.