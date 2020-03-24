Local BBQ restaurant is determined to keep paying employees, creates ‘survival menu’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Small businesses in north Alabama are sharing their many different approaches to staying open and keeping the community fed during the forced closures of the COVID-19 outbreak.

ChuckWagon BBQ in south Huntsville's dining room has been closed for a week.

"Once everybody's in here, it's loud, it's fun, everyone's taking their lunch break," said owner Stephen Holley. "I just kind of miss the community of it."

But this family-owned business is doing everything in its power to continue giving its employees paychecks while also serving the community. The inside may be quiet, but the kitchen is still busy!

The owners have had discussions with their staff and are determined to keep the "family" together.

"We all had a big conversation, we all took a little bit of a cut, but we all got to stay," said co-owner Kat Holley.

Despite their dining room being closed, they're still working to keep the community well-fed. The drive-through is open and they're offering curbside pickup and deliveries for big orders. They've also cooked up a special "survival menu."

If you're looking to stock up on some mega meats to feed the family, the restaurant's vacuum-sealed "Quarantine Packs" are ready to straight into your fridge, freezer, and can be heated in the microwave.

"It's enough to feed a family for a couple of days," Kat said. "We're hoping to keep everyone going for a while.'

And the quarantine packs come with a special side order-- a roll of toilet paper, as long as supplies last.

ChuckWagon BBQ is posting menu updates and store details on their Facebook page.