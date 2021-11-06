Lobsterfest 5K attracts runners and barbecue lovers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – St. Thomas Episcopal Church opened its doors to the community today for their 3rd Annual Lobsterfest 5K.

130 runners participated to help the church raise money for medical missions in Honduras and for the local non-profit organization, First Stop. First Stop works to help people out of homelessness.

John Hanson was looking forward to the event because it combined some of his favorite things – running, barbecue food, and community outreach. Hanson said, “I like running it is something I do really enjoy and I like getting together with folks and having a good time and having some food afterwards.”

Volunteer Lloyd Cook was also excited for the event because it brings members of the church together with outside members of the community, something he says is important after the pandemic.

“We’ve had the pandemic and people not being around and being scared to come out,” Cook explained. “But, we have all these people in the community, church members and non-church members who come down here to support. It’s just a good feeling knowing we’re doing our part to bring the community together.”

The excitement doesn’t end after the run.

On Saturday, November 13th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the church will sell 2,000 fresh Maine lobsters, 400 slabs of smoked ribs, 700 pounds of pulled pork, and hundreds of homemade baked goods.

You can pre-order your serving by visiting the Lobsterfest website.