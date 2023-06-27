HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Local non-profit theatre organization Lyrique Music Productions (LMP) is bringing a classic supernatural horror to life this summer.

According to Concord Theatricals, Carrie White is a 16-year-old outcast who really wants to fit in. She’s bullied at school, and essentially invisible to everyone else. At home, she is dominated by her overbearing mother. However, what no one knows is that Carrie has just discovered that she has very special powers — and she’s not afraid to use them.

“Carrie: The Musical” will premiere at the Von Braun Center Playhouse on July 14. You can find the entire schedule of ten shows below:

July 14-16: 7 p.m.

July 15-16: 2 p.m.

July 20-22: 7 p.m.

July 22-23: 2 p.m.

Stage Manager Vanessa Burch gives Camp Holder notes (courtesy: LMP)

One of the Carries, Jasper Hathorn, and LMP’s Director Luz Ladrillono practice Carrie’s telepathic powers (courtesy: LMP).

One of the Carries, Cecilia Pleva, rehearses her solo (courtesy: LMP).

Ensemble practices their music at rehearsal (courtesy: LMP).

Ella Grace (Chris), Zacchaeus (Billy), Patrick (Tommy) and Caroline (Sue) practice one of their songs (courtesy: LMP).

LMP’s cast of “Carrie: the Musical” (courtesy: LMP).

Tickets are available to purchase now, you can purchase them on LMP’s website. Adult tickets are $28, senior and military discounted tickets are $25 and students are $22.

To hear more about “Carrie: The Musical” you can check out the full interview above.