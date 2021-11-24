Local experts press for vaccinations against COVID-19 as holidays approach

Huntsville

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Huntsville City leaders deliver the weekly update for COVID-19 in the North Alabama area.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville COVID-19 team gave an update Wednesday on COVID cases and what to expect during the holiday season.

You can watch the full briefing in the player above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story