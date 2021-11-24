Local experts press for vaccinations against COVID-19 as holidays approach Huntsville by: Kait Newsum Posted: Nov 24, 2021 / 11:59 AM CST / Updated: Nov 24, 2021 / 12:48 PM CST Huntsville City leaders deliver the weekly update for COVID-19 in the North Alabama area. HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville COVID-19 team gave an update Wednesday on COVID cases and what to expect during the holiday season. You can watch the full briefing in the player above. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction