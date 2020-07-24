Madison County Commission Chair: Curve is appearing to flatten again

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Officials gathered for another Madison County COVID-19 update Friday afternoon.

Dr. Karen Landers announced new guidelines from the CDC regarding isolation.

New recommendations are for those who have symptoms and test positive to remain in isolation for 10 days after first symptoms instead of 14. They should also stay in isolation for 24 hours after their fever breaks without the use of fever reducing medicine.

Those without symptoms who test positive should stay home for 10 days after they test positive.

She also emphasized those who are waiting for results should stay at home until they get results; they should assume they are positive until they hear otherwise.

For businesses, the new guidelines also say that those who test positive don’t need a negative test to return to work – once they get over COVID-19, they don’t shed the virus.

Close, intimate contacts (those who were in contact with somebody who tested positive for 15 minutes or longer at a distance of less than six feet) should still isolate for 14 days.

Landers said ADPH is working to create a toolkit for private schools and welcomes private schools to work with ADPH on their reopening plans.

Because of widespread transmission, Landers confirmed the contact tracing process was delayed and that those who test positive should notify close contacts of their positive test.

Chairman Strong detailed the COVID-19 numbers across north Alabama, saying the curve appeared to be flattening again.

As of Thursday, 145 people tested positive in Madison County, with 154 testing positive Friday morning.

Of those who tested positive, over 250 were healthcare workers.

Inpatients testing positive across north Alabama included:

Huntsville Hospital Main, Women’s and Children, Madison Hospital: 106

Crestwood Medical Center: 15

Athens-Limestone: 14

Decatur-Morgan: 30

Marshall Medical Center: 28

Helen Keller: 34

Red Bay: 1

Strong said 33 Madison County inpatients were in the ICU, with 16 on ventilators. He also noted testing demand was down nearly 10% over last week.