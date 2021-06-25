LIVE BLOG: Grim details of autopsy photos revealed on day 2 of testimony in Christopher Henderson capital murder trial

WARNING: The content related to this trial is extremely graphic in nature and describes the deaths of children.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Prosecutors shared grim details of the deaths of five people, including two children and a pregnant woman, during day two of the capital murder trial of Christopher Henderson.

A second juror was excused from the Christopher Henderson capital murder trial Friday morning.

The juror cited a family health matter and Presiding Judge Chris Comer called a second alternate juror.

Comer previously excused a main juror and called an alternate prior to testimony Thursday morning; the alternate juror pool is down to four people.

Henderson is charged with killing five people, including two children and his pregnant wife in August 2015, before setting the family’s Madison County house on fire.

We’ll have a live blog below as News 19’s investigative team covers the second day of testimony.

