LIVE BLOG: People gather outside city council meeting while HPD chief gives protest review

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – After a nonviolent Huntsville protest against police brutality ended with tear gas and rubber bullets, Mayor Tommy Battle called for an after-action review of the events and how law enforcement responded.

The review was presented by Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray during a special-called city council meeting.

Protesters gathered outside of the city building during the meeting.

A verbal public comment section did not happen during this meeting. Last week during the regular council meeting, it took a significant amount of time to get through several dozen people.

