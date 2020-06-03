LIVE BLOG: NAACP hosts protest in Downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The NAACP is hosting a rally against police brutality in Downtown Huntsville.

Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray and Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner are hoping for peace and are confident it’s possible because of their relationship with NAACP President Jerry Burnet.

“Anything that he is a part of, I look for there to be a clean, peaceful protest,” said Sheriff Turner on Tuesday.

Both agencies hope to replicate this kind of peaceful protest but didn’t shy away from acknowledging potential danger.

“I’ve got thousands of threats coming into NAMAC right now. Through social media, through tips, to crime stoppers, to the HPD website.” Chief McMurray said a lot of tips are not necessarily credible and were coming from people that are afraid. But he did say a few threats have indeed been credible.

City employees got an early start prepping the courthouse square for protestors. And businesses around the square were encouraged to close up shop well before the NAACP rally was slated to begin.