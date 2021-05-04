Live Blog: Jury instruction, opening statements to begin in Officer Darby’s murder trial

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The trial of a Huntsville Police officer charged with murder began Monday.

Officer William Darby is charged in the April, 2018 on-duty shooting death of Jeffery Parker. Parker called 911, saying he felt suicidal.

Officer Darby was the third officer to respond to Parker’s home. Parker was killed by Darby after refusing to drop a gun that Parker had been holding to his own head.

A jury for the trial was seated Monday.

The stakes are obviously very high, but the set-up for this trial will be different. The case will be heard in one courtroom, spectators will be in a separate room, and the media in a third room, watching it via Zoom.

News 19 has a crew observing the trial. Below is their accounting of what’s happening in court.