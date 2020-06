HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – An event that organizers are calling a peaceful protest is happening in downtown Huntsville.

Huntsville Police officers placed barricades at the entrances of the Madison County Courthouse that Huntsville Fire and Rescue had filled with water.

HPD said there was no permit issued to anyone for this event.

The Madison County Courthouse closed to the public at 3:00 p.m.

Huntsville City Councilwoman Francis Akridge spoke with demonstrators at the event, and led the group in prayer.