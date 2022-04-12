HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The third day of testimony will get underway early Tuesday morning in the murder trial of Warren Hardy as the defense presents their case.

Hardy is charged with killing 72-year-old NASA retiree Kathleen Lundy in 2016 after authorities say he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend, her daughter and her stepfather. Hardy has been in custody since the incident and maintains his innocence.

On Friday, a jury made up of seven men and nine women heard opening statements from prosecutors and defense attorneys.

The jury also heard testimony from Lundy’s husband Rusty, who described in detail what happened the night his wife was killed in front of him. The audio of Rusty’s call to 911 was played in court.

During Monday’s testimony, the jury was shown pictures of the Lundy home taken by crime scene investigator Lisa Hamilton. Other photos showed the vehicle Hardy’s ex-girlfriend, Jessica Holtcamp, her daughter and stepfather drove away in.

Hamilton was able to describe both scenes in great detail, along with evidence that was collected when Hardy was arrested in Tennessee – including knives, a handgun, holster, magazine and eight unfired cartridges.

Defense attorney Larry Marsili asked jurors to approach the case with an open mind and common sense. As part of his opening statement, Marsili asked that the jury listen very closely because this is a case where the details are going to matter. Marsili continued by saying that there will be some things in this trial that line up perfectly and there will be some that don’t add up at all.

Huntsville Police Investigator Chris Hines was called to the stand during the second day of trial. It was during this time a 38-minute-long interview with Hardy was played for the jury. Prosecutor Tim Gann asked Hines if there was a chance the shooting was accidental, Hines said no.

Around 3:15 Monday afternoon, the state rested its case against Hardy. The defense began presenting its case Tuesday morning by calling Dr. Wilkie Wilson a neuropharmacologist as the first witness of the day.

Wilson spoke about how neuropharmacology is the study of how drugs affect the brain and how some of the drugs Hardy was prescribed during his stay at Huntsville Hospital on August 25 and 26, 2016, could have affected him.

Wilson testified about the drugs Hardy was given during his 18-hour stay at Huntsville Hospital which included an antipsychotic and Lorazepam. He also discussed a previous visit Hardy had made to Huntsville Hospital in July 2016 for extreme depression.

According to the medical records Wilson consulted, Hardy was angry, agitated, uncooperative and refused to answer questions. The records also show he threatened to “take himself out and the tech too”.

Wilson said the lorazepam and antipsychotic were both used to sedate Hardy and hospital staff wanted to give him Lithium as well but couldn’t because he was sleeping. When Hardy woke up on August 26 he was given three drugs, one was a hypertension drug for a cardiac issue, the second was Lithium and the third was another mood stabilizer, according to Wilson.

He added the hospital records show Hardy left the hospital against medical advice just before lunch that day. Wilson testified that given the amount of time Hardy was in the hospital the drugs wouldn’t have taken full effect so the person’s behavior on arrival would continue.

Madison County Chief Deputy District Attorney Tim Gann asked Wilson about something Hardy said in the medical report, how he admitted he made the story up to get sympathy from his girlfriend. Wilson said he was aware of that.

The defense also called Dr. Jeffrey Neuchatz, a psychology professor at UAH, to the stand Tuesday morning. Neuchatz was called to testify about the science of memory, which he said he’s studied since 1992, he would not be testifying about the facts of the case.

Neuchatz testified the greater exposure time someone has with information the more accurate their memory is going to be. He explained traumatic experiences are better remembered than everyday memories and that someone may remember the details specific to those experiences.

You can follow the case in the blog below. App users can access the blog here.