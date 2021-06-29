LIVE BLOG: Defense rests in Christopher Henderson murder trial, jury on break until 11 a.m.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The defense rested Tuesday morning, electing not to call any witnesses in the Christopher Henderson murder trial.

Judge Chris Comer excused the jury until 11 a.m. for closing arguments.

After three full days of testimony from a forensic scientist, a retired Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigator, and Rhonda Carlson, Christopher Henderson’s first wife, the prosecution rested Monday afternoon.

The first day of testimony focused on the toll prosecutors said Henderson inflicted on the Smallwood family in New Market in August 2015.

The jury heard from a deputy whose body camera video showed the family’s house on fire, a medical examiner began to outline the injuries suffered by the victims, and home security video placed Henderson, wearing black gloves, at the scene the day of the killings.

Warning: The link below contains graphic details.

The second day of testimony in the Christopher Henderson murder trial featured autopsy reports, a look at cell data and testimony from Henderson’s first wife.

The defense cross examined Carlson for the first time Friday.

