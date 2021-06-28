LIVE BLOG: Day 3 of testimony begins in Christopher Henderson murder trial

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The prosecution is expected to continue questioning Christopher Henderson’s first wife, Rhonda Carlson, Monday morning.

Henderson is accused of killed five people at a New Market home in 2015.

On Thursday, Day 1 of the testimony, prosecutors presented body camera footage and a Madison County Sheriff’s deputy testified.

Madison County Assistant District Attorney Shauna Barnett told jurors during her opening statement that they have substantial evidence against Henderson and that he should be found guilty on every count. Following that, she said, jurors should choose to give him the death penalty.

Defense attorney Bruce Gardner pushed hard in another direction, arguing Rhonda Carlson, Henderson’s first wife – who he never divorced before marrying Kristen Smallwood – was to blame for the killings.

On Friday, Day 2, Carlson took the stand, testifying against Henderson as part of a plea deal to avoid the death penalty.

Jurors also heard autopsy reports and reviewed digital evidence collected from two different cell phones.

WARNING: The link below includes graphic details.

We’ll be following the case in the live blog below.

If you’re on our app, tap here to access the blog.