HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The next Huntsville City Council will have more familiar faces than not after District 4 incumbent Bill Kling won another term Tuesday night. Incumbent Jennie Robinson was unopposed for the District 3 seat, so she’ll also get another term.

But one race is not decided.

The District 2 Huntsville City Council seat has been held by Frances Akridge, but she did not seek reelection. Five candidates were vying Tuesday to replace her, and now it’s down to two, David Little and Bill Yell.

Little, a financial advisor, won 43% of the vote, with 2,178 votes. Bill Yell, a retired Huntsville Utilities public affairs director, was second with 24%, 1,194 votes. Third was Danny Peters at 20%, 1,025 votes, fourth was Brian Foy at 9%, and Drake Daggett got 4% of the vote. News 19 spoke to the top tow candidates today about the results and what happens next.

“It felt great, you know, because I’ve lived in Huntsville my whole life and certainly know a lot of people, but a lot more people voted,” Little said. “So it’s nice to know our message was getting out to voters.”

Yell, also a first-time candidate, wasn’t surprised by Tuesday’s results.

“It was interesting, a little disappointed in the overall turnout, but it kind of went the way we figured,” Yell stated. “I knew I had some strong areas, I had some weak parts of the district, but we were happy overall.”

Little said he and his advisors will crunch the numbers and review his campaign message, but he feels good.

“For lack of a better way of putting it, a real kick in the pants,” Little said. “First time on a ballot, first-time candidate, so it was a very humbling experience and a long night watching the votes come in. We fell a little short of winning outright, so we’ve got a runoff on September 20 that we’ll be ready for.”

Yell also plans to review strategy, but he likes his chances.

“I’m using an old football analogy, we made the playoffs, a lot of teams in the NFL, they just have to try and make the playoffs,” Yell said. “It’s a brand-new ballgame, and we’ve seen some of those teams go all the way and win the Super Bowl.”

“So that’s what I’m looking at, it’s a new game, starting today,” Yell continued. “We got a month to go, a lot of work, we’ll be out, hitting the street.”

Both candidates expressed concern that voter turnout was so slow. Election records show turnout was 11.5%. That means a bit more than 11,000 of Huntsville’s nearly 98,000 registered cast a ballot in this election.