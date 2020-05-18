Little Richard to be buried Wednesday in Huntsville

Washington, DC – 1994: Little Richard performs at the Gala for the President at Ford’s Theatre. (Photo by Frank Micelotta /Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Rock legend Little Richard will be laid to rest Wednesday in Huntsville at Oakwood University.

The musician will be buried in a private graveside service at Oakwood University Memorial Gardens. Only family and invited friends will be allowed to attend the service.

Richard Penniman died May 9 at his brother’s home in Tullahoma, Tenn., of bone cancer. He was 87.

Penniman was born in Georgia and studied theology at Oakwood University. He recorded his album “The Rill Thing,” in Muscle Shoals.