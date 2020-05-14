Little Richard to be buried in Huntsville

Little Richard at a taping of “Dancing with the Stars.” (Photo by Adam Taylor/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Rock legend Little Richard will be buried in Huntsville, an Oakwood University representative said Thursday.

The singer, who attended Oakwood University when it was Oakwood College, died over the weekend at his brother’s home in Tullahoma, Tenn. He was 87.

Little Richard, born Richard Wayne Penniman in 1932, studied theology at Oakwood.

Penniman will be buried in Oakwood University Memorial Gardens. The university said a date and time were not known yet, and no other details would be provided.

Oakwood is not Little Richard’s only connection to North Alabama. He also recorded his album “The Rill Thing,” in Muscle Shoals.