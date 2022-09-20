HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — After two runoff elections on Tuesday night, David Little will sit on the Huntsville City Council and Andrea Alvarez on the Huntsville Board of Education when the next term begins.

The races for City Council District 2 and District 3 on the Board of Education were the only ones on Tuesday’s ballot. Polls were open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Financial advisor David Little bested former Huntsville Utilities (HU) public affairs director Bill Yell in the race for City Council. He will succeed Francis Akridge, who opted against running for another term.

(Photo: David Little)

(Photo: Andrea Alvarez)

Little is a lifelong Huntsville resident and works as a financial advisor. He has also served on multiple community boards, including Leadership Greater Huntsville, Huntsville Rotary Club, and Heals, Inc. He is married to Mimi Sowder Little and they have three children.

With all precincts reporting, Little earned 2,056 votes compared to Yell’s 1,184 votes.

Meanwhile, Andrea Alvarez defeated Angela McClure for a place on the city’s board of education. Alvarez received 2,724 votes compared to McClure’s 1,626 votes. Both women made the initial runoff after defeating incumbent District 3 Board Member Elisa Ferrell in August.

Alvarez, an alumna of Grissom High School, served as President of the Challenger Elementary School Parent-Teachers Association (PTA), where all three of her children attend. In 2020, she was named “Volunteer of the Year” by the Huntsville Council of PTAs.

Ferrell did not endorse either candidate in the runoff.

According to unofficial results from Tuesday night’s election, turnout hovered just above 10%.

