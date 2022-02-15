HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Fire & Rescue (HFR) is teaming up with other agencies for an awareness campaign that involves pretty much everyone – to some degree.

HFR is partnering with the Solid Waste Disposal Authority (SWDA), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Center for Explosives Training and Research to raise awareness of the dangers of lithium batteries.

The agencies say if you’re scrolling social media on a phone, working on a laptop, using power tools or even using an electric toothbrush, it’s likely you’re using a lithium battery.

HFR Chief Howard “Mac” McFarlen says that while these types of batteries provide a lot of everyday convenience, their fire hazard potential runs high if not treated with caution and care.

“Lithium batteries power many common items we use each day,” said McFarlen. “They’re rechargeable, have high energy density and pack a lot of power in a small space. While lithium batteries are generally safe to use, they can pose hazards in our homes, workplaces and community if used improperly.”

National Battery Day is slated for Friday, February 18, and fire professionals say it’s a great time to talk about the role lithium batteries play in our lives and how we can use them safely.

The partnering agencies provide the following tips to avoid a fire:

Only charge lithium batteries on a hard, non-combustible surface. Charging on a bed, couch or other flammable surface can cause your device to overheat, resulting in injuries and fires.

Stay safe by using chargers and cables approved by your device’s manufacturer.

Always keep a close eye on your charging device in case of an unexpected fire.

Never charge a lithium battery in extreme hot or cold temperatures.

Don’t throw lithium batteries away in garbage cans or recycling carts. Doing so may cause fires in trucks or the disposal location.

Recycle your old lithium batteries by visiting SWDA’s Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 1055 A Cleaner Way, Huntsville. They’re open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The most common items powered by lithium batteries include cell phones, laptops, digital cameras, watches, pacemakers and other medical devices, electric cars, some children’s toys, tablets, e-readers, e-cigarettes, small and large appliances, and more.

SWDA Executive Director Doc Holladay said the Household Hazardous Waste Facility’s Handle with Care Collection Center is available for free to all residents of Huntsville, Madison and Madison County.

“With lithium battery-related fires on the rise, we encourage everyone to safely dispose of them by visiting the Household Hazardous Waste Facility,” Holladay said. “Our new drive-through option makes dropping off your lithium batteries or other hazardous household waste convenient and easy.”

To learn more about the Household Hazardous Waste Facility, visit their website here. Residents can also call 256-882-0155 during business hours for information or special assistance.