HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – When the Orion Amphitheater opened in 2022, residents of North Alabama were excited to see what artists and bands the new stage would bring.

The venue has now seen the likes of Mavis Staples, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Jason Isbell & the 400 Units and even Stevie Nicks.

As the metropolitan area continues to grow, so does the list of artists coming to Huntsville. Below you can find a list of artists, bands and shows that will be at Orion Amphitheater in 2023:

May 12: Koe Wetzel with Pecos & the Rooftops and the Cadillac Three

You can find more information about these shows, and buy your tickets, at the Orion Amphitheater’s website.