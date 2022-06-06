(WHNT) — It’s Pride Month! While the month is best known as a recognition of the LGBTQ+ community, it is also a time to reflect on the progress and culture of the community as a whole.

News 19 compiled a list of available resources and organizations in North Alabama that are accepting and embracing the LGBTQ+ community – from mental health services to social groups and even houses of worship. Those resources are organized by category below.

Health

Physical Health

Thrive Alabama: Offers LGBTQ+ health care including physical examinations, transgender care, care for common conditions, acute care, chronic disease management, immunizations, cancer, case management, and nutrition counseling. Learn more here.

Mental Health

Healing Sounds Music Therapy: Located at 1428 Weatherly Road, Suite 102 in Huntsville. Offers music therapy services aimed at evoking nonverbal emotional expression, a reduction in stress and anxiety, and overall improvement both physically and mentally. For more on their services, click here.

Non-Profit Organizations

Shoals Diversity Center: Located at 112 S. Pine Street, Suite 101 in Florence. This non-profit organization is North Alabama’s only LGBTQ+ center. They offer the following services at their facility: Queer Youth Support Group: 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. every other Tuesday Gender Non-Conforming Support Group: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. every other Wednesday Transgender Support Group: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. every other Thursday LGBTQ+ AA meetings: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. every other Saturday

Events

Huntsville’s Only Drag Brunch: Located in the Speakeasy at Straight to Ale. This monthly event features drag queens from across the Rocket City and sometimes even welcomes special guests from outside the area! Find the latest events for Huntsville’s Only Drag Brunch here.

Faith

Grateful Life Community Church of Huntsville: Located at 207 Oakwood Avenue NW in Huntsville. This church says everyone is welcome and congregation members come from all walks of life. To see their services schedule, click here.

Social Groups

Athens Pride Coalition: Located in Limestone County, this community aims to be a safe and supportive space for all local LGBTQ+ people! Learn more about them here.

Media

Gay Huntsville: This local outlet shares LGBTQ+ content central to the North Alabama area, along with LGBTQ+ events and stories. See their Facebook page here.

Local Advocates

Human Rights Campaign of Alabama: The state chapter of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) works for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender equality in the State of Alabama. See their latest work here.

The resources and listed organizations come from the following websites: Rocket City Rainbow Pages, the Shoals Diversity Center, the University of North Alabama, the Athens Pride Coalition, and EveryoneIsGay.com.

If we missed any LGBTQ+ resources in North Alabama, submit those to news@whnt.com!