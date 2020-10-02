Lincoln Mill set for redevelopment

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A historic cotton mill in Huntsville is about to get a big makeover.

Crunkleton Commercial Real Estate announced this week that the complex at 1300 Meridian Street will be redeveloped to include food, drink and retail businesses.

After closing as a cotton mill, the building was later used as office space for early NASA employees.

Crunkleton says with the renovations, the 220,000 square foot complex will further bridge the gap between Drake State Community College, Alabama A&M University, and downtown Huntsville.

Renovations will also revitalize the Dye House, with retail and one or two food/beverage concepts.

Work on the development began in May and is expected to be complete by late 2021.