Lincoln Mill construction inches closer to finish line

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville’s historic Lincoln Mill property is in the middle of a major transformation said to usher in a “new era for the property,” according to owners, Crunkleton Commercial Real Estate.

The 220-thousand square foot property was purchased by Crunkleton Commercial Real Estate in May of 2020.

Leaders said they want to take the space from just offices to a location everyone can enjoy.

Vice President Eric St. John said they immediately got to work after closing the deal and hope to have the project completed later this year.

“We’ve got 180,000 square feet of office space in the 4-story building and we want to provide some amenities to both the office tenants and the public, so on-site, you’ll see some other amenities like a potential restaurant and potentially some other retail uses,” he said.

St. John went on to say they recently signed on tenants Iron Tribe fitness and The Foundry Coffee Roasting Company.

Leaders plan to make more tenant announcements in the next couple of weeks, but the new will not erase the old. St. John added the mill’s past will be commemorated through a history wall onsite.

The space started as a textile mill in 1900, then a cotton canvas hub for the military in World War II, before eventually being renovated and housed those who developed NASA’s lunar rover.