Lights are blooming at Huntsville Botanical Garden’s new event

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A new, colorful nighttime event is at the Huntsville Botanical Garden for the summer. Night Blooms will light up the garden with thousands of lights and botanical lanterns.

The new nighttime event will take place Wednesday through Sunday nights from July 21 through September 26. Guests will take a one-mile walking journey through the garden to see the intricately designed and handmade lanterns.

“Night Blooms is a re-imagination of the Garden we know and love,” said Sue Wagner, chief executive officer

of the Garden. “The plants and animals we encounter in the Garden every day have been reimagined as

illuminated, technicolor and larger than life. The result is an experience that’s almost dreamlike, where guests

have the chance to see their environment in a new light, quite literally. We are taking an ordinary walk through the Garden and showing just how extraordinary it can be.”

All of the brightly colored lanterns were created by Hanart Culture to bring wildlife and plants to life.

Huntsville Botanical Garden is partnering with PNC Bank to sponsor the event.

“PNC has a legacy of enriching our communities through philanthropic support of the arts, and as our local

team continues to grow the bank’s presence in the state, we are excited to collaborate once again with

Huntsville Botanical Garden to offer visitors another vibrant cultural experience,” said Nick Willis, PNC regional president for Greater Alabama. “Night Blooms is sure to provide families a place to build memories and celebrate the Garden as a treasured community asset.”

Pricing for tickets depends on which day guests plan on visiting. Prices can be seen and tickets purchased on the Night Blooms website.

Guests can expect to find poppies, turtles, orchids, spiders, maple trees, mushrooms and so much more on the lighting experience.