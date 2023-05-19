HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Light on Yoga Fitness and the Orion Amphitheater are partnering up to host the third annual donation-based Summer Yoga Series.

The donations from each class will benefit THRIVE Alabama and their mission of providing “compassionate, accessible, affordable, comprehensive care.”

“Light On Yoga Fitness believes in giving back to our community,” said Connor Humphrey, co-owner of Light On Yoga Fitness. “Each year we want to partner with an organization we believe in and THRIVE is the perfect fit for summer 2023.”

All levels of classes will be held every Sunday starting at 9 a.m., from June 11 to July 2. Bring your own mat and arrive early. You can register for classes on their website.

Donations can be made in cash or through Venmo (@lightonyogafitness). QR Codes will also be available at each class. All of the proceeds will go directly to THRIVE Alabama.