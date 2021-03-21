LifeSouth, Trinity United Methodist Church partnering up for community blood drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – LifeSouth is running a bit behind on blood donations, so the Bloodmobile is heading to a Huntsville church Sunday morning.

Trinity United Methodist Church is encouraging people to be the love of Christ in action by giving blood and that each member of the congregation who donates is helping save a life.

LifeSouth has been in an emergency appeal since winter storms last month, meaning they have less than a two-day supply of blood for the 17 hospitals they serve.

One official estimates blood drives at churches make up 20 percent of their total supply and with Wednesday’s severe weather, they collected less than half of their daily 188-unit goal – putting them even further in a deficit.

They’re hoping blood drives like these can help get them back on track.

The event starts at 8 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m. Trinity United Methodist Church (607 Airport Road SW, Huntsville).

Walk-ins are welcome at this event, but since you’ll be on the bloodmobile, make sure to bring a mask and wear it!