LifeSouth asking for blood donations during time of critical need

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – LifeSouth Community Blood centers is hosting a Grand Opening blood drive on Good Friday at their new second location in Madison.

Giving on Good Friday will be held at 12060 County Line Road on April 2, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Every donor will receive an e-gift card, a t-shirt, free food, and be entered into a grand prize drawing. Every donor will also receive a free health physical and cholesterol screening

“There is no doubt we have struggled with blood donation recently,” Kami May, District Community Development Coordinator said.

With recent winter storms and COVID-19, LifeSouth has been placed in an Emergency Appeal, which means there is a less than two-day blood supply on the shelves for area hospitals.

The center will provide blood products to Huntsville Hospital, Madison Hospital, Crestwood Medical Center, and Athens-Limestone Hospital.

Call LifeSouth’s toll-free number, 1-888-795-2707 for more information on giving and to schedule an appointment

Community drives will allow people in the community to gather for one common cause and have a little fun in the process. LifeSouth will be following all CDC, state, and city regulations as it pertains to COVID-19.