HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama House District 10 special election is set for March 26, but it is still unclear how many candidates will be in the race.

Tuesday marked the deadline for third-party candidates to qualify for the race. Libertarian Elijah Boyd, who ran for the seat in 2022, spent the past several weeks working to gather enough signatures to meet the qualifying requirements.

The Secretary of State’s office said 444 signatures of registered voters in district 10 are needed to qualify. The Secretary of State’s office told News 19 that Boyd’s filings are currently under review.

David Cole was the District 10 representative after being elected in November 2022 to the seat that represents Madison and south Madison County. But Cole resigned in August after being arrested on a vote fraud charge. He wound up pleading guilty to the charge and was sentenced to 60 days in jail.

Democrat Marilyn Lands, who finished second to Cole in 2022, is again seeking the seat. Madison City Councilman Teddy Powell is the Republican nominee.

Libertarian Elijah Boyd said in a statement sent to News 19 the processing of trying to gain access to the ballot has been difficult and challenging.

“We turned over 500 signatures to the Secretary of State’s office on Tuesday. We wish we had a larger margin to account for invalid or unreadable signatures,” Boyd said. “We want to get on the ballot and we hope we do, but we were working against the miscommunication with the SOS office, the weather, shrinking daylight hours, and football season.

“Our biggest challenge was the obstacle the parties of power purposefully created to limit voter choice and protect their power. That does not just go for the general election and the challenges of the Libertarian and other minor parties, but also how they prune their primary ballots to ensure elections continue to work for the power base in Montgomery and not for the citizens of Alabama.”

Boyd said the process has been complicated by communication issues with the Alabama Secretary of State’s office.



“The Libertarian Party was omitted in Governor Ivey’s proclamation informing the ‘two major political parties’ to certify their candidates before October 11th” Boyd said. “On October 16th, and only after the deadline had passed, Secretary Allen informed the Libertarian Party of Alabama of our major party status and our failure to certify candidates as a major party. I don’t claim intent on the part of the Governor, the Secretary, or their offices, but the product of these errors was a limit on voter choice and an extinguishing of the efforts of the Libertarian Party.



“We wait now to see if our petition campaign was successful before we try any other avenues of redress.”