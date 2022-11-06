HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Less than 72 hours away from the midterm elections and Libertarian candidates in Madison county are making their rounds.

Candidates gathered at InnerSpace Brewing Co. in Huntsville Saturday afternoon for a political forum.

Gavin Goodman and PJ Greer are both running for seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

PJ Greer, Alabama Congressional District 5 Candidate, says “What would I do as your representative better than my competitors? I will listen. I will listen to what the people say.”

Rick Chandler is running for a seat in the Alabama Senate, and Elijah Boyd is running for a seat in the Alabama House of Representatives.

Rick Chandler, Alabama State Senate District 3 Candidate, says “I love Alabama. I was born and raised here and I’m going to stay here for the rest of my life. I want it to be the best that it can possibly be.”

During the forum, each candidate spoke about their platforms – all weighing in on how the state should shape its education system.

Patrick Wallace, Alabama State Board of Education District 8 Candidate, says “What I would do as a member of the State Board of Education is bring parental rights back into the education system, bring them back into the curriculum.”

