HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A global company with a large presence in Huntsville is discontinuing part of its production line in Huntsville.

LG Electronic officials in South Korea made a decision on February 22, to no longer produce solar panels because of increasing costs and supply constraints on the solar business.

The change will impact about 160 employees and about 60 contract workers at LG’s corporate campus in Huntsville where the company has been assembling solar panels since 2018.

Company officials said production should continue there for a few more months.

“We hope we can retain many of our talented and dedicated employees,” said Thomas Yoon, president and CEO, LG Electronics North America in a statement. “The company is meeting U.S. solar panel workers to identify potential opportunities within other LG business and manufacturing units. Employees who will not be continuing with LG will be offered transition support and severance packages commensurate with their tenure with the company.

The decision will not impact LG’s U.S. customer service headquarters, which is on the same campus in Huntsville and employs more than 500 people.

LG also added they will continue to honor limited warranties for solar panels. Owners with questions can an access additional information at www.LG.com/SolarNotice or by contacting LG’s customer support center (1-833-388-2121).