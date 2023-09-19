HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — After some time spent working for music legend Prince and almost a decade spent together, one couple has achieved their dream of bringing a Philidelphia classic to the Rocket City.

Carlton “Cap” Williams was born in Philadelphia before moving to Huntsville where he went to school, graduating from Oakwood Academy. His wife Tresha Williams, also known as “T,” is a Huntsville native.

The two eventually were introduced as teenagers and fell in love.

“Funny story, he’s best friends with my cousin but I never met him,” recalled Tresha, “and then years later we met…and when I met him I said hey I’m going to marry you.”

Now, they run a small hole-in-the-wall sandwich shop specializing in Philly cheese steaks, but the couple’s journey to get here is a unique one.

Their story started nearly a decade ago when both Cap and T were working for the legendary singer Prince. Tresha worked as a hairstylist, and Carlton served on security. When Prince passed, it left a permanent mark on both of them.

“She was diagnosed with cancer in 2015 and she was actually in her last day of chemo when Prince died so it’s a bittersweet day,” said Carlton, “It was very emotional, but it also encouraged us because one of the conversations I had with Prince he said ‘find out what you want to do with your life, and that was in 2011.”

So Cap said “Let’s Go Crazy,” and left his office job to chase his dream of opening a deli.

The couple started with pop-up shops before finding a small space for Cap’s Philly Cheesesteaks at the Nails Convenient store at 2603 Mountain Gap Road, bringing the taste of the city of Brotherly Love to Huntsville.

“This is how we do it in Philadelphia,” said Carlton, “But if you’re from Philadelphia, you know a real cheesesteak starts with the roll…the Amaroso roll!”

His shop offers a variety of sandwiches, plant-based and chicken as well, but his most popular order pays tribute to his brother.

“The Crazy Jay, named after my brother. He passed last year in Philadelphia and I just wanted to honor him, but that is our bestseller. I get emotional sometimes because when I hear his name I’m like – oh that’s you,” said Williams.

And as soon as the clock struck 11, there were several in line, many of them hailing from Pennsylvania.

“For Huntsville, it’s the closest thing,” said the first customer of the day.

“I’ve been coming at least once or twice a week,” said another customer, “I haven’t been able to get anything that tastes like a cheesesteak from anywhere else in town.”

Carlton also says his big dream is to one day own his own Philly cheesesteak drive-thru.