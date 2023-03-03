HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Rain and storms may have hampered our spirits this week, but News 19 Meteorologist Aaron Ayers promises the weather will be “pretty nice” just in time for the 11th Annual Community Kite Festival!

The AshaKiran Foundation joins the City of Huntsville and Downtown Huntsville, Inc. in welcoming everyone to the event, held Saturday, March 4 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at John Hunt Park located at 2151 Airport Road.

A free event that aims to foster an attitude of “inclusiveness, diversity, equity and harmony across all ethnic and social backgrounds by bringing people together through kite-flying and family-friendly activities,” organizers said.

You can bring your own kite, buy one at the event, or just show up to enjoy the celebration as kites and gliders of all shapes, sizes and colors soar across the sky.

Blankets or chairs can be brought to enjoy the festival comfortably.

Organizers invite everyone to come and enjoy the free art projects, train rides and music featuring the Huntsville Community Drumline, with appearances by Huntsville Havoc mascots Chaos and Ruckus.

Huntsville City Football Club players will also be there before they head off to take on the Savannah Clovers in their first home preseason match at John Hunt Park Championship Soccer Fields.

There will be local food trucks on-site with items you can buy, including barbeque, sandwiches, ice cream and more.

If the weather doesn’t cooperate, the Community Kite Festival will be held on Saturday, March 11. But again, Meteorologist Aaron Ayers says you probably won’t have to worry about that!