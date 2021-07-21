Leeland Ventures breaks ground on new shopping center in Hampton Cove, anchored by first Cove-area Dunkin’

In addition to the Dunkin’, the 10,000 square-foot shopping center will also be home to a Champs Cuts hair salon, an Asian Express restaurant, and a national physical therapy practice. (Rendering courtesy Leeland Ventures)

HAMPTON COVE, Ala. – Hampton Cove residents will soon be running on Dunkin’.

Leeland Ventures announced developers will be breaking ground on the Leeland Plaza shopping center, located at 6501 US-431 with the first Cove-area location Wednesday morning.

In addition to the Dunkin’, the 10,000 square-foot shopping center will also be home to a Champs Cuts hair salon, an Asian Express restaurant, and a national physical therapy practice.

Three additional spaces were still for lease as of July, ranging from 1,400-4,200 square feet.

Leeland estimated 75 jobs will be created once the shopping center is fully occupied.

Leeland said the shopping center construction is expected to be finished by the end of October, with all businesses opening within six weeks after construction ends.