HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Lee High School fieldhouse has a new name it’s going from just plain old “Athletic Complex” to the Condrege Holloway Atheltic Complex.

Holloway was a three-sport athlete at Lee High School before moving on to the University of Tennessee, where he became the first African-American quarterback to play in the southeastern conference. He was also the first black baseball player at Tennessee before a stint in the Canadian Football League. Monday, he came home to have the complex named in his honor.

Holloway said while we did play professional football and professional baseball during high school it was basketball that was his favorite sport.

“I grew up in a sporting family my father was a football coach at Councill Training School and I grew up catholic playing sports and enjoying every minute of it.” He said. “So I was just destined to play sports and you’re not going to believe this but my favorite sport was basketball ask anybody around here they’ll tell you.”

Holloway says his plan was never to be the first of anything, he says his plan was only to dominate.

“They ask me ‘Did you want to first black quarterback in the SEC?'” he said. “No, I wanted to be the starting quarterback for Tennessee.”

Holloway says seeing the building named after him is interesting but he says his interest in the pulse of lee athletics has kept him coming back time and time again.

“Not many emotions because I never really left here when you say when I came back, well I came back to visit this time but this is not the first time I’ve been here since back in school no,” he said. “Every time I come home I come here, every time one of the coaches has me help recruit a little bit.”

Lee’s current high school football coach, Irvin McGuire, said that honoring Holloway’s history allowed his football team a chance to reinforce academics as much as athletics.

One all-around athlete Brandon Jackson said, after seeing Holloway, he finally gets it.

“I know the position I’m in now I’m looking up to him so one day I could be in his position and have people look up to me because you know he set a good path for me to follow with him doing well in school and on the field,” he said. “You need all of that to be successful so following behind his footsteps that will be great.”