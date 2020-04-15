Lee High teachers deliver yard signs to Class of 2020

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Educators are working hard to recognize members of the class of 2020. Teachers and administrators at Lee High School are placing yard signs that read “Class of 2020 #WeAreFamiLee” at the home of every LHS senior.

“We are trying to do everything we can to salvage any part of their senior year,” said Tony Woods, principal of Lee High School. “We absolutely love all of our students, but especially this year’s seniors.”

LHS faculty and staff members placed the signs in the yards of students while also observing social distancing guidelines.