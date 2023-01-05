HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A student at Lee High School (LHS) was found on campus with a gun on Thursday, according to school officials.

Administrators at LHS said the weapon was confiscated as soon as it was found.

No one was injured and the student will face disciplinary action based on the guidelines set by the school.

The administration urges families to make sure that students are unable to access any weapons of any kind. You are also asked to report suspicious or unusual activity to a staff member.